Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is one of 177 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 31.52% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, OLLI has gained about 35.94% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -5.15%. As we can see, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, OLLI is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.35% so far this year, meaning that OLLI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track OLLI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.