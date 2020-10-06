Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 6, 2020

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) rose 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 production and delivery of 139,300 vehicles compared to 90,650 vehicles in the previous quarter.
  • MyoKardia, Inc.’s (MYOK - Free Report) shares jumped 57.8% after Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a $13.1 billion in cash deal to buy Myokardia.
  • Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX - Free Report) jumped 41.6% after the company announced it would be acquired by BridgeBio for $73.26 per share.
  • GAN Limited’s (GAN - Free Report) shares rose 12.2% after the company announced a 10-year deal to provide Wynn Resorts with internet sports betting in Michigan.

