Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 7, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA - Free Report) surged 18.3% after the company reported that Phase 2 trial of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis had achieved both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance
  • Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (GMDA - Free Report) shares jumped 9.5% after the company announced that its Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel met all three of its secondary endpoints.
  • Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) rose 6.1% after the company and Pfizer reported the initiation of rolling submission to the EMA for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate BNT162b2.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares jumped 5.7% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Bendon, has entered into a settlement deal with Timothy Connell, William Gibson and Ivory Castle.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) - free report >>

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) - free report >>

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical