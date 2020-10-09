Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) is a network air carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) is a provider of infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) is a provider of consumer finance to underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) is a provider of information technology services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) is a network air carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) is a provider of infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) is a provider of consumer finance to underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) is a provider of information technology services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.