New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) provides infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) is a hospitality company that develops, owns, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE - Free Report) operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32% downward over the last 30 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


