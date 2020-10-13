Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 12, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • DraftKings Inc.'s (DKNG - Free Report) shares tumbled 4.5% following  reports of new coronavirus infections in the NFL and concerns about the continuation of the tournament full season.
  • Shares of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX - Free Report) soared 14.1% following the news that rival chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD - Free Report) is considering acquiring it.
  • Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) climbed 5% after the company raised its guidance of revenues and operating income for the third quarter of 2020.
  • AT&T Inc.'s (T - Free Report) shares fell 1% after the company decided to retrench thousands of jobs in its WarnerMedia division as part of its plan to reduce cost up to 20%. 

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ATT Inc. (T) - free report >>

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) - free report >>

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - free report >>

Published in

communications consumer-discretionary semiconductor