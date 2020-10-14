More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Franklin September AUM Down on Lower Equity & Hybrid Assets
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $1.42 trillion for September 2020. Results display a 1.6% decrease from the $1.44 trillion recorded as of Aug 31, 2020.
Month-end total equity assets came in at $432 billion, down 3.5% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets were $656.7billion, marginally down from August 2020.
Franklin recorded $133.8 billion in hybrid assets, down 2.5% from the $137.3 billion witnessed last month. Cash management funds came in at $72.4 billion, down from the prior-month figure of $73.9 billion.
Though regulatory restrictions and a sluggish economic recovery might mar AUM growth and escalate costs, the company’s global footprint is an exceptionally favorable strategic point as its AUM is well diversified.
Shares of the company have declined 10.3% in the past year against the 19.7% growth registered by the industry.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $70.5 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, which decreased 2.2% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $1.2 billion, net outflows of $24 million and distributions outflow of $303 million resulted in this AUM decline.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s (AB - Free Report) preliminary month-end AUM balance as of Sep 30, 2020 edged down 1.9% sequentially to $631 billion. This was largely due to a weak market performance and higher net outflows.
Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ - Free Report) preliminary month-end AUM balance as of Sep 30, 2020 decreased 1.9% sequentially to $227.8 billion. This chiefly resulted from a fall in Equity AUM and Fixed Income AUM.
