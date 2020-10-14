Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 13, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Bandwidth Inc.'s (BAND - Free Report) shares surged 5.3% after the company entered an agreement to acquire European cloud communications company Voxbone.
  • Shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) climbed 7.7% following the company's $3.2 billion stock deal to takeover Segment, a customer data platform company.
  • Shares of Carnival Corp. & Plc (CCL - Free Report) tumbled 3.1% after the company cancelled remaining cruises for November following the extension of CDC's no-sail order.
  • Cloudflare Inc.'s (NET - Free Report) shares jumped 23% after the company introduced Cloudflare One, a network-as-a-service solution for cloud-based security, performance, and control through a single user interface.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - free report >>

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary tech-stocks