Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AMC Entertainment (AMC) Surges: Stock Moves 9.4% Higher

Read MoreHide Full Article

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 46.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price
 

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price


AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry may consider Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) - free report >>

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary