Company News for Oct 19, 2020

  • Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT - Free Report) jumped 26.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
  • Ally Financial Inc.’s (ALLY - Free Report) shares rose 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents.
  • Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) surged 11.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 51 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.
  • AB Volvo’s (VLVLY - Free Report) shares rose 3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 32 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents.

