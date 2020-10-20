More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Is a Beat in the Cards for Interpublic (IPG) in Q3 Earnings?
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 21, before the opening bell.
What to Expect This Time Around
Unfavorable impact of foreign-currency movements, organic growth and dispositions are likely to have weighed on Interpublic’s third-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.89 billion, indicating a decrease of 22.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents, indicating a massive decline of 26.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2020 earnings.
CoreLogic (CLGX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +13.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.
