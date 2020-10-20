We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
After a Solid Q3, Can M&A ETF Soar in Q4?
It was a great Q3 for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that were on hold amid the peak of coronavirus-led lockdowns. A flurry of deals in September led to a record Q3 with more than $1 trillion worth transactions globally, according to Refinitiv data, as quoted on Reuters.
M&A activity skyrocketed 80% sequentially in Q3. These include the announcements of Nvidia-Arm deal for $40 billion, the Microsoft-ZeniMax Media deal for $7.5 billion, the Gilead Sciences–Immunomedics deal for about $21 billion, the Verizon Communications-America Movil deal for about $6.9 billion and ByteDance’s selection of Oracle as its technology partner in the United States.
While the sky-high valuation of stocks may slow down the deal-making momentum in Q4, rock-bottom interest rate levels should keep favoring the space. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA - Free Report) has amassed about $714.8 million in assets so far. The underlying IQ Merger Arbitrage Index seeks to identify opportunities in companies involved in announced mergers, acquisitions and other buyout-related transactions. MNA has gained about 7.4% in the past three months.
