Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) is a provider of online entertainment services for the young generations in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Denny's Corporation (DENN - Free Report) is the owner and operator of full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) is a provider of optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC - Free Report) is a supplier of test systems, motion simulators, and sensors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) is a provider of online entertainment services for the young generations in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Denny's Corporation (DENN - Free Report) is the owner and operator of full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) is a provider of optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC - Free Report) is a supplier of test systems, motion simulators, and sensors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.