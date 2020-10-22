Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) operates as a recreational boat retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st
