Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) operates as a recreational boat retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) - free report >>

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - free report >>

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) - free report >>

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - free report >>

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary energy medical retail travel-leisure