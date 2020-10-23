More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Image: Shutterstock
Fiserv (FISV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in The Offing?
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 27, after the bell.
The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2020. The company delivered an earnings surprise of a negative 0.7% in the last four quarters, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted revenues is pegged at $3.56 billion, indicating growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The expected growth is likely to be driven by incremental revenues from the First Data acquisition which should aid the Acceptance, Payments and Corporate and Other segments.
Revenue growth and benefits of cost synergies are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s second-quarter 2020 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.16 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.7%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.
