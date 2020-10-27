Back to top

Soybean ETF (SOYB) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of SOYB are up approximately 24.6% from their 52-week low of  $13.27/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SOYB in Focus

This underlying index looks to reflect the daily changes of a weighted average of the closing prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the CBOT. The three contracts will be: 2nd-to-expire contract, 3rd-to-expire contract and the contract expiring in the November following the expiration month of the 3rd-to-expire contract. The expense ratio is 3.15% (see all Agricultural ETFs here).

Why the move?

Soybean futures gained lately, on news of some Chinese purchases. This has probably acted as a tailwind for the product.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 11.40. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

