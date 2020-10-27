Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 26, 2020

  • American Express Co.'s (AXP - Free Report) shares slipped 3.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39.
  • Shares of Barclays PLC (BCS - Free Report) climbed 6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17.
  • Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) gained 2.5% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
  • Gentex Corp. (GNTX - Free Report) shares surged 3.2% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41. 

