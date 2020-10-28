We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Caterpillar (CAT) Q3 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) , the largest global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein adjusted earnings of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
Revenue: Caterpillar posted revenues of $9.9 billion in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.7 billion.
Outlook: Caterpillar has not provided any guidance for 2020 amid uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Estimates Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third quarter has gone up 3% over the past 30 days. In all of the trailing four quarters, excluding quarter under review, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average positive surprise of 13.1%.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Caterpillar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Market Reaction: Caterpillar’s shares dipped 2.4% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.
