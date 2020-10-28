New Strong Sell Stocks for October 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
The Marcus Corporation (MCS - Free Report) owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX - Free Report) owns and operates regional theme and waterparks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Welltower Inc. (WELL - Free Report) drives transformation of health care infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
