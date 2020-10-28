In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) - free report >>
Aptiv PLC (APTV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Learn what Wall Street already knows in our Zacks Rank Guide.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) - free report >>
Aptiv PLC (APTV) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Aptiv's (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 29, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 37.1%.
Q3 Expectations
Aptiv’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been thwarted by a vehicle-production decline due to the coronavirus crisis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. In the second-quarter2020, revenues of $1.96 billion declined a massive 46% year over year.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 79 cents, indicating year over year decline of 37.8%. In second-quarter 2020, Aptiv incurred adjusted loss of $1.1 per share compared with earnings of $1.33 per share in the year ago quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +13.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise
Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +43.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>