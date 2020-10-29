Community Health's (CYH) Earnings Beat in Q3, Improve Y/Y

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted net income of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents by 80%. Notably, the bottom line rebounded from the loss of 29 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s results benefited from lower expenses, partially offset by reduced patient volumes.
Quarterly Operational Update
In the third quarter, net operating revenues were $3.1 billion, trumping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. However, the top line dipped 3.7% year over year due to weak admissions.
The third quarter witnessed a decrease of 13% and 18% in admissions and adjusted admissions each from the respective year-ago numbers.
As of Sep 30, 2020, the number of licensed beds came in at 15,252, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
For the third quarter, the company delivered total adjusted EBITDA of $431 million, up 11.1% year over year.
Total operating costs and expenses of $2.8 billion were down 7.2% year over year owing to lower salaries and benefits, other operating expenses, depreciation and amortization. Also, interest expenses of $257 million slid 0.8% in the third quarter.
Financial Update
Total assets at third-quarter end were $16.5 billion, which inched up 5.8% from the level at 2019 end.
Cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion compared favorably with $216 million at 2019 end.
At the end of the third quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 billion compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $191 million in the same period of 2019.
The company has a long-term debt of $12.9 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, down 3.9% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.
Zacks Rank
Community Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Medical Sector Releases
Of the medical sector players that reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH - Free Report) and Centene Corp. (CNC - Free Report) beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) missed the same.
Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:
In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.
Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>
Image: Bigstock
Community Health's (CYH) Earnings Beat in Q3, Improve Y/Y
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted net income of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents by 80%. Notably, the bottom line rebounded from the loss of 29 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s results benefited from lower expenses, partially offset by reduced patient volumes.
Quarterly Operational Update
In the third quarter, net operating revenues were $3.1 billion, trumping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. However, the top line dipped 3.7% year over year due to weak admissions.
The third quarter witnessed a decrease of 13% and 18% in admissions and adjusted admissions each from the respective year-ago numbers.
As of Sep 30, 2020, the number of licensed beds came in at 15,252, down 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
For the third quarter, the company delivered total adjusted EBITDA of $431 million, up 11.1% year over year.
Total operating costs and expenses of $2.8 billion were down 7.2% year over year owing to lower salaries and benefits, other operating expenses, depreciation and amortization. Also, interest expenses of $257 million slid 0.8% in the third quarter.
Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote
Financial Update
Total assets at third-quarter end were $16.5 billion, which inched up 5.8% from the level at 2019 end.
Cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion compared favorably with $216 million at 2019 end.
At the end of the third quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 billion compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $191 million in the same period of 2019.
The company has a long-term debt of $12.9 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, down 3.9% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.
Zacks Rank
Community Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Medical Sector Releases
Of the medical sector players that reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH - Free Report) and Centene Corp. (CNC - Free Report) beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) missed the same.
Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:
In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.
Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>