Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Markel Corporation (MKL - Free Report) is a diverse financial holding company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO - Free Report) operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH - Free Report) is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF - Free Report) provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Markel Corporation (MKL - Free Report) is a diverse financial holding company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO - Free Report) operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH - Free Report) is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF - Free Report) provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.