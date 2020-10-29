Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 earnings before charges/gains of $1.19 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 by 12.3%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 25.3% due to sales growth.
Fortune Brands’ net sales were $1,652.1 million, increasing 13% from the year-ago figure. The improvement was driven by solid performance across all of its segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $1,528 million by 8.1%.
Segmental Details
Cabinets’ net sales grew 11% year over year to $654.8 million. Results were driven by continued solid demand for value products.
Plumbing net sales increased 15% year over year to $590.6 million. Results were driven by impressive sales performance in the United States and China.
Doors & Security’s net sales increased 14% to $406.7 million, on the back of higher sales of doors, decking and security products.
Costs & Expenses
In the third quarter, Fortune Brands’ cost of sales increased 15% year over year to $1,071.5 million. It represented 64.9% of net sales compared with 64.1% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5% to $328.3 million, and represented 19.9% of the net sales compared with 21.3% a year ago.
Operating income before charges/gains increased 20% to $244.2 million. Operating margin before charges/gains climbed 90 basis points to 14.8%. Interest expenses decreased 15% to $20.1 million.
Balance Sheet
Exiting the third quarter, Fortune Brands’ cash and cash equivalents were $464.5 million, up 19.7% from $387.9 million at the end of 2019. Its long-term debt declined 7.1% to $2,086.5 million sequentially.
In the first nine months of 2020, net cash generated by operating activities was $506.8 million compared with $353.8 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure amounted to $66.2 million, down from $82.4 million.
Outlook
For 2020, Fortune Brands anticipates net sales to increase 4-5% over the previous year. Earnings before charges/gains are estimated to be $4.03-$4.11 per share. Also, it anticipates to generate free cash flow of $590-$620 million.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks are Kaman Corporation (KAMN - Free Report) , Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) and IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) . All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Kaman delivered a positive earnings surprise of 30.42%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Dover delivered a positive earnings surprise of 18.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
IDEX delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.80%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
