Carrier (CARR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.6%. However, the figure decreased 9.5% year over year.

Net sales of $5 billion beat the consensus mark by 15%. Moreover, the top line increased 3.7% year over year.

Product sales (83.8% of net sales) increased 4.9% year over year to $4.19 billion. Service sales (16.2% of net sales) dipped 1.8% year over year to $809 million.

Quarterly Details

HVAC revenues (57.8% of net sales) increased 11.1% year over year to $2.89 billion. The year-over-year growth was driven by record demand in North America residential HVAC, which was up 46% year over year, and an improved economic climate.

HVAC operating profit increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter to $598 million.

Refrigeration revenues (17.5% of net sales) fell 5% from the year-ago quarter to $876 million. Operating profit plunged 22.7% to $102 million.

Fire & Safety revenues (26.5% of net sales) slid 5.6% from the year-ago quarter to $1.32 billion. Operating profit was $204 million, down 6.8% year over year.

Cost of products sold was $2.88 billion, up 3.6% year over year. However, cost of services sold slipped 5.9% to $557 million.

Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) and research & development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 90 basis points (bps) and 10 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Aggressive cost control helped in driving profitability. Carrier now targets to save $700 million under its three-year run-rate savings scheme, which has been renamed the Carrier 700 program.

Segmental operating profit in the third quarter increased 3.3% year over year to $904 million.

Adjusted operating profit increased 6% year over year to $867 million. Operating margin expanded 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.3%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Sep 30, 2020, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents worth $3.85 billion compared with $2.70 billion as of Jun 30, 2020.

Total debt (including current portion) as of Sep 30, 2020, was $11.97 billion with no debt maturities until 2023.

In the third quarter, Carrier generated $937 million of cash from operating activities, up 51.6% year over year. The company’s quarterly free cash flow came in at $880 million, up 54.9% year over year.

Guidance

For 2020, Carrier now expects sales to be roughly $17.3 billion, up from previous guidance range of $15.5-$17 billion. Adjusted operating profit is expected to be $2.2 billion, up from previous guidance range of $1.8-$2 billion.

Moreover, free cash flow is expected to be at least $1.5 billion, up from previous guidance of at least $1.1 billion.

Further, stronger-than-expected free cash flow is expected to support Carrier’s plan to reduce debt by $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

