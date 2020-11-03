FirstEnergy's (FE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 5%. Also, the bottom line rose 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
On a GAAP basis, the company’s earnings increased to 84 cents per share from 73 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
FirstEnergy generated revenues of $3,022 million in the third quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,905.3 million by 4%. Also, the top line moved up 2% from $2,963 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Residential sales increased 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial deliveries declined 5.5% and industrial sales fell 6.3% year over year. Total distribution deliveries dipped 1.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level due to the ongoing pandemic’s impact on commercial and industrial sales.
Total operating expenses in the quarter under review came in at $2,301 million, up 0.8% from $2,282 million in the prior-year quarter.
In the third quarter, operating income was $721 million, up 5.9% from $681 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Update
FirstEnergy had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash worth $296 million as of Sep 30, 2020 compared with $679 million on Dec 31, 2019.
Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Sep 30, 2020 were $22,203 million, up from $19,618 million on Dec 31, 2019.
Net cash provided byoperating activities in the first nine months of 2020 was $851 million compared with $1,737 million in first nine months of 2019.
Guidance
Management reaffirmed its 2020 earnings per share (EPS) outlook in the range of $2.40-$2.60 with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate being $2.53. Also, the company expects operating EPS to witness a CAGR of 5-7% during the 2018-2023 time period.
Zacks Rank
FirstEnergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Other Utility Releases
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation's adjusted earnings per share of $3.07 in the third quarter of 2020 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 by 3%.
Xcel Energy Inc. posted third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.14 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 5.6%.
NiSource Inc delivered net operating earnings of 9 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by 85.7%.
