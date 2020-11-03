BG Staffing (BGSF) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, before the bell.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2020. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 76.6% in the last four quarters, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $69.1 million, indicating 13% year-over-year decline. The expected growth is likely to be due to coronavirus-led decrease in billable hours in the company’s Real Estate and Light Industrial segments. In second-quarter 2020, BG Staffing’s revenues of $62.6 million declined 15.2% year over year.
Revenue decline is expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 14 cents, indicating 73.1% year-over-year decline. Earnings declined 63.6% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BG Staffing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
BG Staffing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings his season.
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.56% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +23.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.
