Company News for Nov 4, 2020

  • Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) surged 7.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.
  • Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) shares rose 3.6% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86.
  • McKesson Corp.’s (MCK - Free Report) shares increased 5.3% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.80, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87.
  • Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS - Free Report) rallied 3.9% after the company posted fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89.

