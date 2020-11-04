Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS - Free Report) is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) is engaged in the integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) is a provider of information technology services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS - Free Report) is an owner and operator of movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.7% downward over the last 30 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE - Free Report) is an integrated energy infrastructure company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

computers consumer-discretionary oil-energy precious-metals