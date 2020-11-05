Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Nov 5, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH - Free Report) surged 9.7% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) shares rose 2.7% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.09.
  • Radware Ltd (RDWR - Free Report) shares jumped 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.
  • Shares of Supernus Pharma. Inc. (SUPN - Free Report) rallied 23.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.74, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Radware Ltd. (RDWR) - free report >>

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) - free report >>

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) - free report >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-discretionary medical