Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust which owns seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) is a provider of products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) is a discoverer and developer of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 5th
