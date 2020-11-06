Back to top

Company News for Nov 6, 2020

  • Shares of Regeneron Pharma Inc. (REGN - Free Report) surged 0.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $8.36, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23.
  • Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI - Free Report) shares rose 8.6% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) shares jumped 12.8% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share.
  • Shares of WestRock Co. (WRK - Free Report) rallied 1.9% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

