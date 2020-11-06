Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR - Free Report) is a developer of solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP - Free Report) is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West regions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Hallador Energy Company (HNRG - Free Report) is engaged in mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN - Free Report) is a principal investment firm that provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 6th
