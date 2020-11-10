In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Are you "Profiting from the Pros?"
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cohen & Steers' (CNS) October AUM Improves on Solid Inflows
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $71.3 billion as of Oct 31, 2020, which increased 1% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2 billion were partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.
The company recorded total institutional accounts of $30.1 billion at the end of October, down 1% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $16.1 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Cohen & Steers recorded $31.3 billion in open-end funds, down 0.4% from a month ago. However, close-end funds were $9.9 billion, which grew 13.1% from September 2020.
Cohen & Steers’ widespread product offerings, global reach and investment strategies continue to attract investors, in turn, supporting revenue growth. However, mounting expenses are likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent.
Shares of the company have lost 5.8% so far this year against 3% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.
Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) , Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) and T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) are expected to release preliminary AUM results for October in the coming days.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>