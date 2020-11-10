We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) . BBBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BBBY has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.48.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that BBBY has a P/CF ratio of 7.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BBBY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. BBBY's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as -172.44, with a median of 3.21, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bed Bath & Beyond's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BBBY is an impressive value stock right now.