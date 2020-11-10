We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Glu Mobile (GLUU - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Glu Mobile is one of 239 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GLUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLUU's full-year earnings has moved 3.03% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, GLUU has returned 31.07% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.10%. As we can see, Glu Mobile is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, GLUU is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.64% so far this year, so GLUU is performing better in this area.
GLUU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.