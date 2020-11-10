We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Camping World Holdings (CWH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Camping World Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 29.45% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CWH has moved about 64.32% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.10%. As we can see, Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #245 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.40% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CWH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.