Glaukos (GKOS) Beats Estimates on Narrower-than-Expected Loss (revised)

Shares of Glaukos Corporation ( GKOS Quick Quote GKOS - Free Report) have gained 11.8% on Nov 5, 2020, following the company's third-quarter 2020 results. The company reported third-quarter loss per share of 9 cents, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 46 cents. Notably, the company had delivered loss per share of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. Revenues in Detail Quarterly net sales totaled $64.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.6%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues improved 10.8%. Quarter Details Gross profit in the third quarter was $46.9 million, down 7.7% year over year. Gross margin was 72.3% of net revenues, down 1450 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Operating expenses declined 6.3% to $59.3 million on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of lower selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating loss in the quarter under review was $12.4 million, remaining flat on a year-over-year basis. Financial Update The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $388.4 million, up from $174 million as of year-end 2019. During the third quarter, total current assets totaled $454.4 million, compared with $453.2 million in the preceding quarter. 2020 Guidance Glaukos has withdrawn its previously announced (Feb 27, 2020) annual guidance for 2020 due to the rapidly evolving environment and persistent uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, the company is unable to estimate the scope and duration of the impact of the pandemic on its financial and operating results. Our Take Glaukos exited the third quarter on a strong note. The company also reported an improvement in revenues in the third quarter. Further, advancement in its market-expanding pipeline and execution of quite a few business development growth initiatives that include the Avedro buyout buoys optimism. Also, the company’s U.S. Glaucoma franchise saw a solid recovery during the quarter under review courtesy of practices boosting their operational efficiency and rise in new patient demand with the easing of prior restrictions. However, the company faces cut-throat competition in the Medical Devices space. The company witnessed a contraction in its gross margin, while reporting operating loss in the quarter under review. Zacks Rank Glaukos carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have already announced their quarterly results are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) , Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) and AngioDynamics, Inc. ( ANGO Quick Quote ANGO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Align Technology reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 281.4%. Revenues of $734.1 million outpaced the consensus mark by 38%. Thermo Fisher reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $5.63, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.8%. Revenues of $8.52 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 10%. AngioDynamics reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 6 cents. Revenues of $70.2 million beat the consensus mark by 6.9%. (NOTE: We are revising this article to correct a misconception. The original version, published earlier today, November 10, 2020, should no longer be relied on.)
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity. A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time. See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Glaukos (GKOS) Beats Estimates on Narrower-than-Expected Loss (revised)
Shares of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS - Free Report) have gained 11.8% on Nov 5, 2020, following the company's third-quarter 2020 results.
The company reported third-quarter loss per share of 9 cents, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 46 cents. Notably, the company had delivered loss per share of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues in Detail
Quarterly net sales totaled $64.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.6%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues improved 10.8%.
Quarter Details
Gross profit in the third quarter was $46.9 million, down 7.7% year over year. Gross margin was 72.3% of net revenues, down 1450 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
Glaukos Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Glaukos Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Glaukos Corporation Quote
Operating expenses declined 6.3% to $59.3 million on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
Operating loss in the quarter under review was $12.4 million, remaining flat on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Update
The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $388.4 million, up from $174 million as of year-end 2019.
During the third quarter, total current assets totaled $454.4 million, compared with $453.2 million in the preceding quarter.
2020 Guidance
Glaukos has withdrawn its previously announced (Feb 27, 2020) annual guidance for 2020 due to the rapidly evolving environment and persistent uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, the company is unable to estimate the scope and duration of the impact of the pandemic on its financial and operating results.
Our Take
Glaukos exited the third quarter on a strong note. The company also reported an improvement in revenues in the third quarter. Further, advancement in its market-expanding pipeline and execution of quite a few business development growth initiatives that include the Avedro buyout buoys optimism. Also, the company’s U.S. Glaucoma franchise saw a solid recovery during the quarter under review courtesy of practices boosting their operational efficiency and rise in new patient demand with the easing of prior restrictions.
However, the company faces cut-throat competition in the Medical Devices space. The company witnessed a contraction in its gross margin, while reporting operating loss in the quarter under review.
Zacks Rank
Glaukos carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have already announced their quarterly results are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) , Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN - Free Report) and AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Align Technology reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.25, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 281.4%. Revenues of $734.1 million outpaced the consensus mark by 38%.
Thermo Fisher reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $5.63, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.8%. Revenues of $8.52 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 10%.
AngioDynamics reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 6 cents. Revenues of $70.2 million beat the consensus mark by 6.9%.
(NOTE: We are revising this article to correct a misconception. The original version, published earlier today, November 10, 2020, should no longer be relied on.)
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>