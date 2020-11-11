We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL - Free Report) is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.4% downward over the last 30 days.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
LendingTree, Inc. (TREE - Free Report) operates online consumer platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) provides specialty property insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI - Free Report) is a drilling and completion tool technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 88.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.