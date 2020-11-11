Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Salisbury (SAL) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.8%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 13.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Salisbury. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Salisbury currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Banks – Northeast industry is Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

