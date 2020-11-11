We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Healthcare ETF (PSCH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 77% from its 52-week low price of $83.54/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
PSCH in Focus
This fund targets the small-cap segment of the broad healthcare space. It offers exposure to companies engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products, facilities and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies. The fund charges investors 29 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The broad healthcare sector has been an area to watch lately given the excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Pfizer (PFE) in collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech SE announced that their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, PSCH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
