Image: Bigstock

Healthcare ETF (PSCH) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 77% from its 52-week low price of $83.54/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

PSCH in Focus

This fund targets the small-cap segment of the broad healthcare space. It offers exposure to companies engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products, facilities and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies. The fund charges investors 29 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The broad healthcare sector has been an area to watch lately given the excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Pfizer (PFE) in collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech SE announced that their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PSCH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

