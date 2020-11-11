We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Factors Setting the Tone for Beazer Homes' (BZH) Q4 Earnings
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 12, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents, suggesting a decline of 37.6% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, earnings estimate for the quarter have remained stable in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues stands at $622 million, indicating a slump of 20.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect increase in net new orders. In September, the company reported preliminary operating results for the month of July and August. Preliminary net new orders increased 26% and 48% in July and August, respectively. This was driven by higher pace as sales per community per month increased to 4.4 from 3.0 in the prior year.
However, lower average selling price to address affordability concern might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Also, higher land, labor and material costs may get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter results.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Beazer Homes this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Beazer Homes, which shares space with KB Home (KBH - Free Report) , PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) and NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) in the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>