5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
This is another busy earnings week with over 700 companies expected to report earnings.
Yes, we’ve heard from FAANG and a lot of other popular, hot stocks. But there are still plenty of companies that should be on your watch list.
Which companies will be in the spotlight?
These five companies have solid earnings track records including one that hasn’t missed since 2017 and another that has only missed once in 5 years.
They’re in the hot industries of entertainment, tech, housing and online gambling.
Will they be able to meet expectations again this quarter?
1. Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) is coming off a miss last quarter but the Street doesn’t care as the shares have nearly retraced all of their 2020 losses. They’re now down just 2% on the year after getting a big boost from the news from Pfizer about a vaccine. But is all the “good” news already priced in?
2. Cisco (CSCO - Free Report) hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s a great earnings surprise streak. Shares haven’t been able to break out this year and are still down 19% year-to-date. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12. Will another beat turn the shares around?
3. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) has only missed once in 5 years. That’s an impressive earnings surprise record. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs in 2020 and are now up 14% year-to-date. Trading at just 15x, is there further upside still to come?
4. Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.4. Shares are still down 4.3% year-to-date. Will they break out after this report?
5. DraftKing (DKNG - Free Report) was one of the big pandemic winners with shares soaring as much as 500% before pulling back over the last month. They’re still up 277% for the year. It’s coming off a miss last quarter but does the Street even care about the miss or beat?
