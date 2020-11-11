CyberArk (CYBR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CyberArk Software ( CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share that exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. The bottom line, however, declined 52.3% year over year. CyberArk’s revenues fell 1.4% year over year to $106.6 million and missed the consensus mark by 5.7%. Markedly, 59% of quarterly revenues were recurring in nature, which grew 40% year over year to $63 million. Annual Recurring Revenues increased 40% year over year to $250 million. Quarter Details
Segment-wise, License revenues (42.9% of total revenues) decreased 20.9% year over year to $45.8 million. On a combined basis, SaaS and subscription revenues increased roughly 200% year over year and accounted for 28% of total license revenues.
Maintenance and Professional Services (57.1%) revenues increased 21% year over year to $60.8 million. Within the segment, professional services revenues came in at $9.9 million, representing 9% of total revenues.
The company witnessed strong year-over-year growth in financials, healthcare, telecom, pharma and the IT services software vertical. CyberArk’s non-GAAP gross profit was $89.5 million, marking year-over-year decline of 4.8%. Moreover, gross margin contracted 300 basis points (bps) to 83.9% on unfavorable revenue mix (higher SaaS revenues) and increased cloud infrastructure cost related to SaaS business. Operating expenses increased 20.8% year over year to $94.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 88.8% compared with 72.5% reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported non-GAAP operating income of $13.1 million, down 55.4% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin declined from 27.2% reported in the year-ago quarter to 12.3% in the reported quarter. Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2020, CyberArk had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits.
Total deferred revenues were $227.6 million, up 28% year over year. Key Developments
During the reported quarter, the company introduced CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, an AI-powered service, to remove excessive cloud permissions.
Moreover, the company’s solutions are now available on Microsoft’s ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) cloud platform Azure. Further, CyberArk achieved AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status and AWS Outposts Ready designation. Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2020, CyberArk estimates revenues of $125-$135 million.
Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the band of $25-$33 million. The company projects non-GAAP earnings in the 52-67 cents per share range. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
