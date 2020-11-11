We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Alaska Air to Get New CEO, Incumbent Announces Retirement
Amid impacts on operations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) , the parent company of Alaska Airlines, announced a major leadership succession plan. In this plan, Ben Minicucci, current president of Alaska Airlines and member of the Alaska Air Group board will be replacing Brad Tilden as the CEO of the company. The transfer of power will take place on Mar 31, 2021. However, Brad Tilden will continue to serve as part of Alaska Air's board.
Holding 16 years of experience with Alaska Air, Ben Minicucci has contributed in various roles since joining in 2004 as staff vice president of maintenance. He also held the role of vice president of Seattle operations (2007-2009) where he was instrumental in vastly improving Alaska Air's on-time performance and reliability.
From 2009 to 2016, he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer where he focussed on improving services provided to passengers and improving their flight experience. Later in 2016, he was promoted to president of Alaska Air and was also named as the CEO of Virgin America upon Alaska Air's acquisition of the airline.
Given Minicucci’s vast experience, the company is hopeful that his appointment as the CEO will yield the desired results. In fact, Patricia Bedient, Alaska Air Group’s lead independent director, stated, "The board has complete confidence in Ben's ability to lead Alaska to great success in the years to come”.
