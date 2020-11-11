In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 10.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, TSM has moved about 50.88% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 28.15%. As we can see, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.60% so far this year, meaning that TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TSM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.