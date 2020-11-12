More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) - free report >>
Wells Fargo Company (WFC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Too much information and not sure what to do? Start here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) - free report >>
Wells Fargo Company (WFC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Wells Fargo (WFC) Might Sell Private-Label Card Offering Unit
Per a Bloomberg article, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) is mulling to divest its unit that offers store-branded credit cards, with a view to free-up capital in less profitable businesses.
The unit is dedicated to offering private-label cards and conducting point-of-sale financing agreements with retailers to enable customers to shop for products like jewelry, appliances and furniture on credit. The company is approaching bidders directly, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the article said.
Despite investing large sums in the unit, Wells Fargo has not been able to bag a position among the top five companies, and is behind its peers such as Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) , Citigroup (C - Free Report) and Capital One Financial (COF - Free Report) .
This move comes as part of the bank’s efforts to streamline its business in order to deal with consequences of the unauthorized account scandal, which led the Federal Reserve to impose a cap on the company’s asset growth in February 2018.
In fact, this is not the first divestment that Wells Fargo will make. It inked a deal with iCapital Network, a financial technology firm in June to sell its Global Alternative Investments (GAI) Feeder Fund Platform in an effort to simplify operations and provide innovative products to the bank’s clients. The move was also undertaken with a view to cut costs.
Wells Fargo’s ongoing investment in the businesses to enhance compliance and risk management capability encourages us.
In six months’ time, shares of Wells Fargo have gained 7.3% compared with 31.6% growth recorded by the industry.
Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>