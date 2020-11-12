Back to top

Company News for Nov 12, 2020

  • Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) plummeted 9.4% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 per share.
  •  HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA - Free Report) shares jumped 3.5% after it reported third-quarter earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.
  • Shares of CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) gained 3.4% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.92 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share.
  • AT&T Inc.’s (T - Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on reports of the company planning to lay off around 1,750 workers, or 7% of its staff.

