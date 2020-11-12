We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Maxim Integrated Products is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MXIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXIM's full-year earnings has moved 13.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MXIM has gained about 32.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 31.05% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Maxim Integrated Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, MXIM belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.78% so far this year, so MXIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
MXIM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.