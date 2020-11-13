Applied Materials' (AMAT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 17.9% sequentially and also soared 56.2% year over year. Net sales of $4.69 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Also, the top line rose24.9% from the year-ago period as well as6.7% from the previous quarter. Strong segmental performance, especially by Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services drove the company’s top line. Further, the company witnessed a solid momentum in key geographies, namely the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and China, which remained a major positive. Management believes that demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. In addition, the company expects DRAM spending to improve in the near term. Segments in Detail
The Semiconductor Systems generated $3.1 billion sales (which contributed 66% to its net sales), reflecting an increase of 33.4% year over year. This was driven by robust metal deposition systems and a solid momentum across products and devices.
Applied Global Services reported sales of $1.1 billion (24% of net sales), which increased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter. Solid momentum among long-term service agreements drove the top line within the segment. Sales from Display and Adjacent Markets came in at $485 million (10% of net sales), up 6.1% from the year-ago level. Growing usage of OLED technology in several devices, such as smartphones, televisions and notebooks contributed well. Revenues by Geography
The United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China generated sales of $448 million, $206 million, $706 million, $719 million, $872 million, $161 million and $1.6 billion, contributing 10%, 4%, 15%, 15%, 19%, 3% and 34% to net sales, respectively.
On a year-over-year basis, sales in United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and China increased 8.7%, 40.1%, 49.9%, 52.6%, 19.2% and 31.4%, respectively. Notably, sales in Taiwan fell 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. Operating Results
Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7%, expanding 190 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses were $847 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, the figure contracted 240 bps year over year to 18.1%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3% for the reported quarter expanded 460 bps from the prior-year period. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 25, 2020, cash and cash equivalent balance, and short term investments were $5.7 billion compared with $4.8 billion as of Jul 26, 2020.
Inventories were $3.90 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with$3.95 billion in the fiscal third quarter. Accounts receivables increased to $2.9 billion from $2.8 billion in the previous quarter. Applied Materials generated cash flow of $1.3 billion, up from $867 million in the fiscal third quarter. The company returned $50 million and $200 million through stock repurchases and cash dividends, respectively. Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2021, Applied Materials expects net sales to be $4.95 (+/-$200 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.51 billion.
Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $1.20-$1.32. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.10 per share. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Applied Materials currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are
Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) and NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) . While Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Cadence and NVIDIA carry a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The long-term earnings growth rate of Jabil, Cadence and NVIDIA is currently 12%, 15.4%, and 20.1%, respectively. Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look. See the pot stocks we're targeting >>
Image: Bigstock
Applied Materials' (AMAT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 17.9% sequentially and also soared 56.2% year over year.
Net sales of $4.69 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Also, the top line rose24.9% from the year-ago period as well as6.7% from the previous quarter.
Strong segmental performance, especially by Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services drove the company’s top line.
Further, the company witnessed a solid momentum in key geographies, namely the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and China, which remained a major positive.
Management believes that demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets.
In addition, the company expects DRAM spending to improve in the near term.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
Segments in Detail
The Semiconductor Systems generated $3.1 billion sales (which contributed 66% to its net sales), reflecting an increase of 33.4% year over year. This was driven by robust metal deposition systems and a solid momentum across products and devices.
Applied Global Services reported sales of $1.1 billion (24% of net sales), which increased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter. Solid momentum among long-term service agreements drove the top line within the segment.
Sales from Display and Adjacent Markets came in at $485 million (10% of net sales), up 6.1% from the year-ago level. Growing usage of OLED technology in several devices, such as smartphones, televisions and notebooks contributed well.
Revenues by Geography
The United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China generated sales of $448 million, $206 million, $706 million, $719 million, $872 million, $161 million and $1.6 billion, contributing 10%, 4%, 15%, 15%, 19%, 3% and 34% to net sales, respectively.
On a year-over-year basis, sales in United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and China increased 8.7%, 40.1%, 49.9%, 52.6%, 19.2% and 31.4%, respectively. Notably, sales in Taiwan fell 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Operating Results
Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7%, expanding 190 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses were $847 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, the figure contracted 240 bps year over year to 18.1%.
Non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3% for the reported quarter expanded 460 bps from the prior-year period.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 25, 2020, cash and cash equivalent balance, and short term investments were $5.7 billion compared with $4.8 billion as of Jul 26, 2020.
Inventories were $3.90 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with$3.95 billion in the fiscal third quarter. Accounts receivables increased to $2.9 billion from $2.8 billion in the previous quarter.
Applied Materials generated cash flow of $1.3 billion, up from $867 million in the fiscal third quarter.
The company returned $50 million and $200 million through stock repurchases and cash dividends, respectively.
Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2021, Applied Materials expects net sales to be $4.95 (+/-$200 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.51 billion.
Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $1.20-$1.32. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.10 per share.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Applied Materials currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Jabil (JBL - Free Report) , Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) . While Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Cadence and NVIDIA carry a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate of Jabil, Cadence and NVIDIA is currently 12%, 15.4%, and 20.1%, respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>