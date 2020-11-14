We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Okta (OKTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA - Free Report) closed at $221.80, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 8.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OKTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 2, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $202.63 million, up 32.41% from the prior-year quarter.
OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $802.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.55% and +36.88%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OKTA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OKTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.